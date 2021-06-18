Citigroup Inc. Has $76.59 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 240.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $76,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,165,000 after buying an additional 351,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. 31,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,766. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.