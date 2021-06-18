Citigroup Inc. Has $93.57 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 998,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $93,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. 381,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.