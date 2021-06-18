Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $129,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after buying an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

