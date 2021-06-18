Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $122,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.68. 56,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

