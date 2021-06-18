Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $391,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.24. The stock had a trading volume of 107,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $264.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

