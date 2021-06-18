Citigroup Inc. Sells 601,871 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $407,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.05. 109,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

