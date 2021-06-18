Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $592,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 392,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

