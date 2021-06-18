Civitas Trading Up 137.6% This Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 174% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $349,119.49 and approximately $6,202.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 137.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00026221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002801 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,123,894 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

