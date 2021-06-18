Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.