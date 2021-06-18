Clash Token Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Clash Token coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clash Token has a total market cap of $348,117.76 and $223.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clash Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.42 or 0.99903633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

