Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 248.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.31. 43,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

