Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 248.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $4.31. 43,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,789. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
