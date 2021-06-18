Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 886

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CLIN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 631.50 ($8.25). 558,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.08 million and a P/E ratio of 65.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.13. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

