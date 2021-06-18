Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target Cut to GBX 886

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:CLIN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 631.50 ($8.25). 558,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.08 million and a P/E ratio of 65.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.13. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).
