CloakCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,434.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $40,434.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00040504 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,660,209 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.