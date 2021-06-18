Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.24. 93,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,108,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

