CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 52,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 76,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

