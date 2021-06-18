CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.28). CLS shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 198,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get CLS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84. The company has a market capitalization of £985.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.25.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 23,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.