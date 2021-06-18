CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Boosted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

