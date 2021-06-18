Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Short Interest Update

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Code Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

