Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Short Interest Update

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Code Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Code Rebel
Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Code Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.