Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $18.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $83.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.42 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $123.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock worth $2,460,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

