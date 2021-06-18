Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 112,482 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

