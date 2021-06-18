Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,407. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Colfax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.