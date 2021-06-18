Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $210,599.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,430 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

