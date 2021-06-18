Collective (CO2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,283.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market cap of $237,407.95 and $79,283.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 222,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

