Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 18,612 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.