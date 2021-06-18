Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,616 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.