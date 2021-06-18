Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 279 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $545.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.94. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

