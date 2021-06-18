Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $70.50 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.