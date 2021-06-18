Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

