Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of American States Water worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American States Water by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.