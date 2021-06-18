Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after buying an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

