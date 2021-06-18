Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.25 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RH were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $656.55 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $242.21 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.