Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

