Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.