Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $189.77 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

