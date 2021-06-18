Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $3.32 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $78,043,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,956,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after buying an additional 2,717,014 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.07 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

