Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

