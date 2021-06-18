Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000.

OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

