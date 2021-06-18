Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 19,308 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

