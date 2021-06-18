Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,842 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

