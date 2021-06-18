Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 33,147 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 301.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of InMode worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ INMD opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.