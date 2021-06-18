Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,056 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

