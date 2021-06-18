Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $5,647,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 171,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

