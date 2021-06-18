Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,139 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 158.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $94.64 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.