Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,943 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Agora worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $310,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $372,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of API opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69. Agora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

