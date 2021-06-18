Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

SNBR stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.