Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 156,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

