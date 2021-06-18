Comparing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Polar Power and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 14.52 -$10.87 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 483.59 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -102.56

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -132.89% -77.43% -55.70% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

