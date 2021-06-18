Compound Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Compound has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $109.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $273.16 or 0.00767297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,982 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.