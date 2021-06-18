Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

