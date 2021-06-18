Conflux Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.12 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $249.52 million and $3.12 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06156334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $556.87 or 0.01552696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00431456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00748937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00432256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00368071 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 844,847,998 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

